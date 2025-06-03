Outdoor Survival Hexmap
Massive, high res map designed after the OG Outdoor/Wilderness hex map utilized by players of the original edition of the world's first fantasy TTRPG.
Re-drawn by Valterink for Castle Grief, this is intended to be used for your own campaigns in any way you see fit.
However, I also plan to begin assembling zines of my own campaign world, Callastor, for which this map was originally redrawn.
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Physical game
|Rating
|Author
|Castle Grief
|Tags
|Dungeons & Dragons, Hexcrawl, Tabletop role-playing game
OSHexmap 56 MB
Comments
Did you draw this by hand initially (after eyeballing the AH original board map), and then superimpose the hexes and their numbering?
The line art is gorgeous. I'm a geographer by training, and love hand-drawn (even if later modified in Photoshop, etc.) maps. This is so reminiscent of cartography styles from the late 1800s and early 1900s.
looks great! Can you speak to the zines you mentioned in the description? Are you providing zines like Kal-Arath for use on this map?
IT would be nice to know how big the map is (in inches when printed out at 100%) and in hexes Length x Width,
FYI, after downloading it's an odd scale of 24.433" x 23.487" (measured in GIMP). Rescaling it to 24"x24" didn't result in any odd stretching or anything for me. Still it's strange that the artist would choose those dimensions. I guess trimming the outer edges manually could square it up at under 24x24.
Just noticed your user name and have to ask about the AK. Do you live in Alaska by any chance?
Yup, sure do.
I think I can solve the "odd" scale of the map for you. Since this is an "Outdoor Survival Hexmap", it is based on the Avalon Hill board game Outdoor Survival (which was a piece of equipment needed/strongly recommended) when playing the Original edition of D & D. The map in that board game is 22" x 24". I don't think this is an exact reproduction (in terms of what is in the hexes, it is hard to tell from the samples provided), but rather a map in that style and for the same purpose.
Makes perfect sense, thanks.
You bet!
I would just have this to keep on my wall :)
It's a beautiful hexmap
cheers they did a great job with the artwork!!
Can you make a printlable multi page PDF of this hexmap for easier printing and assembly?
I am not digitally proficient. I took mine into a printer and had it done.