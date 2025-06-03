Massive, high res map designed after the OG Outdoor/Wilderness hex map utilized by players of the original edition of the world's first fantasy TTRPG.



Re-drawn by Valterink for Castle Grief, this is intended to be used for your own campaigns in any way you see fit.



However, I also plan to begin assembling zines of my own campaign world, Callastor, for which this map was originally redrawn.